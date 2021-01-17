OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DRDO develops India’s first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol: Key things to know
India’s first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol
India’s first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol

DRDO develops India’s first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol: Key things to know

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 04:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The weapon is aptly named 'Asmi' meaning 'Pride', 'Self-Respect' and 'Hard Work'

Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) today said that it has developed the country's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI.

The pistol which is developed by DRDO along with the help of Indian Army is set to replace the 9mm pistols in the defence forces.

Here are the key things:

  • Infantry School, Mhow and DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune have designed and developed this weapon using their respective expertise in the complementary areas.

The Machine Pistol is likely to have production cost under rupees 50000 each
View Full Image
The Machine Pistol is likely to have production cost under rupees 50000 each

  • The weapon has been developed in a record time of four months. The Machine Pistol fires the in-service 9mm ammunition and sports an upper receiver made from aircraft grade Aluminium and lower receiver from carbon fibre.
  • 3D Printing process has been used in designing and prototyping of various parts including trigger components made by metal 3D printing.
  • The weapon has huge potential in Armed forces as personal weapon for heavy weapon detachments, commanders, tank and aircraft crews, drivers/dispatch riders, radio/radar operators, closed quarter battle,counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations etc. This is also likely to find hug employability with the central and state police organizations as well as VIP protection duties and Policing.
  • The Machine Pistol is likely to have production cost under rupees 50000 each and has potential for exports. The weapon is aptly named “Asmi" meaning “Pride", “Self-Respect" & “Hard Work".

