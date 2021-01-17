DRDO develops India’s first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol: Key things to know

DRDO develops India’s first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol: Key things to know1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
- The weapon is aptly named 'Asmi' meaning 'Pride', 'Self-Respect' and 'Hard Work'
Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) today said that it has developed the country's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI.
The pistol which is developed by DRDO along with the help of Indian Army is set to replace the 9mm pistols in the defence forces.
Here are the key things:
