Home >News >India >DRDO establishes COVID-19 testing facility in Leh
People line up behind a health care worker at a mobile Coronavirus testing site (AP)
People line up behind a health care worker at a mobile Coronavirus testing site (AP)

DRDO establishes COVID-19 testing facility in Leh

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2020, 02:58 PM IST PTI

  • Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur inaugrated a COVID-19 testing facility in Leh's Defence Institute of High altitude research as cases surpasses 1,200 mark in Leh
  • It can also be used to training medical staff and personnel for Covid related maneuvers

NEW DELHI : New Delhi The DRDO has established a COVID-19 testing facility at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) in Leh to augment the existing capacity for identification of coronavirus cases in the union territory of Ladakh, according to an official statement.

The testing facility, which was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday, is capable of screening 50 samples per day, said the statement by the Defence Ministry.

"The facility can also be utilised for training manpower for COVID-19 testing and will be of great help to address future bio-threats and carrying out R&D (research and development) activities pertinent to agro-animals diseases," the ministry noted.

In Ladakh, the virus has infected 1,206 people and killed two people, as per data on the Union health ministry's website. There are 186 active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh as of now, it stated.

Mathur also inspected the testing facility on Wednesday. According to the Defence Ministry, he was briefed about the bio-safety aspect of the testing facility and precautionary measures to minimise cross-contamination and safety of researchers, health professionals and the environment. 

The DIHAR is one of the life sciences laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) working on cold arid agro-animal technologies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The liquid in the jacket helps in keeping the body cool and cope up with heat,

Rajasthan introduces DRDO-made special jackets for medical professionals

1 min read . 11 Jul 2020
Leh: Defence minister Rajnath SIngh is on his first visit since tensions escalated between India and China

Leh: Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping skills of Armed Forces

1 min read . 17 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout