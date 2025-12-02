DRDO goes full ‘Top Gun’ with high-speed rocket-sled ejection test at 800 km/h - Watch video

DRDO successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system at 800 km/h, validating critical safety features. 

The DRDO has successfully carried out a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter jet escape system at a controlled speed, confirming key safety features such as full aircrew recovery, PTI reported.

This achievement places India among the “elite group of nations” that possess advanced, in-house capabilities for testing escape systems, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a rocket-sled test, the system coupled with a rocket propulsion mechanism is run at a high speed on a pair of rails to simulate a moving aircraft in mid-air, a senior official said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, IAF, Aeronautical Development Agency, and HAL on the successful test. He described it as a significant milestone for India's indigenous defence capability towards self-reliance.

"Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system at precisely controlled velocity of 800 km/h- validating canopy severance, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew-recovery at Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh," the defence minister's office said in a post on X.

The complex dynamic test, conducted at a rail track rocket sled facility in Chandigarh, was conducted in collaboration with Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and it propelled India into "an elite club of nations" with advanced in-house escape system testing capability, the ministry said in a statement.

“A dual-sled system with the LCA aircraft forebody was propelled to precisely controlled velocity through phased firing of multiple solid propellant rocket motors,” it said.

The test was witnessed by officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Institute of Aerospace Medicine.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has "conducted a successful high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system at controlled velocity," the ministry said.

“The test at rail track rocket sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, validated canopy severance, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew-recovery,” the ministry said.

It further said “the canopy fragilisation pattern, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew recovery process was simulated using an instrumented anthropomorphic test dummy, which recorded critical loads, moments, and accelerations that would be experienced by ejected pilots”.

The entire sequence was captured through onboard and ground-based imaging systems.

“Dynamic ejection tests are significantly more complex than static tests such as 'net test' or 'zero-zero test', and real measure for evaluating ejection seat performance and efficacy of canopy severance system,” the ministry said.

DRDO Chairman and Defence R&D Secretary Samir V. Kamat also praised and congratulated the DRDO team involved in the successful test.

(With inputs from PTI)

