DRDO hands over AHSP of Akash Weapon System to MSQAA
The handing over was held at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) which has designed and developed the Akash weapon system
New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) handed over Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of Akash Weapon System (Indian Army Version) to Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA) in Hyderabad on 03 December, 2022, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.