Home / News / India /  DRDO hands over AHSP of Akash Weapon System to MSQAA

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) handed over Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of Akash Weapon System (Indian Army Version) to Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA) in Hyderabad on 03 December, 2022, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.

The handing over was held at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) which has designed and developed the Akash weapon system. “The Technical Specification & Quality Document and the drawing of complete weapon system elements were sealed and handed over by Project Akash to MSQAA as part of AHSP transfer," the ministry added.

Union defence minister, Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and the industry. He said that the AHSP transfer is a landmark event. “This will go a long way in fulfilling the requirement of services."

“Project Akash team conducted the first AHSP transfer from missile cluster to MSQAA. It is a complex system involving missile and multiple ground systems. The transfer process will enable the roadmap for future missile systems, which are under production," said secretary, department of defence R&D and chairman DRDO Samir V. Kamat.

Akash is the first state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system which has been with Armed Forces for nearly a decade. It is inducted by Indian Army and Indian Air Force with order value worth 30,000 crore. It is a Short-Range Surface to Air Missile System to protect vulnerable areas and points from air attacks. Akash Weapon System (AWS) can simultaneously engage Multiple Targets in Group Mode or Autonomous Mode. It has built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features.

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint.
