DRDO hands over AHSP of Akash Weapon System to MSQAA

Akash is the first state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system which has been with Armed Forces for nearly a decade. It is inducted by Indian Army and Indian Air Force with order value worth ₹30,000 crore. It is a Short-Range Surface to Air Missile System to protect vulnerable areas and points from air attacks. Akash Weapon System (AWS) can simultaneously engage Multiple Targets in Group Mode or Autonomous Mode. It has built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features.