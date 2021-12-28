DRDO hands over tech for extreme cold weather clothing to 5 companies

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In bid to provide comfort to soldier from the wrath of winter chill in high altitude areas, DRDO today handed over technology for three-layered extreme cold weather clothing system to 5 companies. This would be an utmost essential for soldiers operating in glacier and Himalayan peaks.

Until recently, the Indian Army has been importing extreme cold weather clothing and several Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) items for the troops in these regions.

An ergonomically designed modular technical clothing, ECWCS has improved thermal insulation and physiological comfort based on the insulation required at various ambient climatic conditions in high-altitude regions during different levels of physical activity.

How it works?

The ECWCS embodies physiological concepts related to reduction in respiratory heat and water loss, unhindered range of motions and rapid absorption of sweat while providing water proof, wind proof features with adequate breathability and enhanced insulation as well as strength features required for high altitude operations, an official said.

The three layered ECWCS is designed to suitably provide thermal insulation over a temperature range of +15 to -50° Celsius with different combinations of the layers and intensity of physical work, it adds.

Considering the widely fluctuating weather conditions in the Himalayan peaks, the clothing provides an advantage of fewer combinations to meet the required insulation or IREQ for the prevailing climatic conditions, thereby providing a viable import alternative for the Indian Army.

