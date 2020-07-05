Subscribe
Home >News >India >DRDO has manufactured 70 'Made in India' products to fight COVID-19: G Satheesh
DRDO has manufactured 70 'Made in India' products to fight COVID-19: G Satheesh

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST ANI

  • Bolstering India's efforts to fight COVID-19 adversity, DRDO has manufactured 70 products which will be used in the treatment of positive patients
  • Can lead to a monthly production of 25,000 ventilators, if required, said Chairman Reddy

NEW DELHI : G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Sunday said that the organisation has manufactured 70 'Made in India' products so far to fight COVID-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday. The temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 11 days, has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds, informed DRDO officials.

"The hospital is equipped with all the facilities for patients free of cost as well as Army personnel will provide their services 24x7. A garbage dumping land was levelled and cleared to build the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital," G Satheesh Reddy told ANI.

"DRDO has manufactured 70 Made in India products so far, to fight against COVID-19. We can manufacture around 25,000 ventilators each month if there is a need. We are ready to export them too," Reddy added.

