Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) today flight-tested the indigenously made helicopter-launched SANT (Stand-off Anti-tank) missile from Pokhran ranges. The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art MMW seeker, which provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 km.

A Ministry of Defence statement said the flight test successfully met all its mission objectives. "The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily and tracking systems monitored all mission events," the statement said.

The Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, with other DRDO labs and participation from industries, have designed and developed the SANT missile.

This is the third in the series of indigenous stand-off weapons to be tested in recent times after long-range bombs and smart anti-airfield weapons to strengthen the IAF arsenal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team associated with the mission. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the successful flight test of the SANT missile would further bolster the indigenous defence capabilities.

