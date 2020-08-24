NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has indentified a list of 108 components and systems that will now be designed and developed by the Indian industry.

The list includes unmanned aerial vehicles, bridges and mine mapping and marking equipment and is expected to “pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat," a statement from the DRDO on Monday said. The Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme was launched in May in a bid to energise Indian industry after a more than two month long lockdown to slow the transmission of covid-19 besides build up domestic supply chains that India could integrate with the global chains.

The DRDO “will also provide support to industries for design, development and testing of these systems on requirement basis. All the requirements of these systems by R&D establishments, Armed Forces, and other Security Agencies can be met through development contracts or production orders" from the Indian industry, the statement said.

Allowing the Indian industry to design and develop these 108 systems and components will allow the DRDO “to focus on design and development of critical and advanced technologies and systems," the statement said.

The DRDO statement added that the organization has been partnering industry for development of systems and components for a long time. “Collaborating with DRDO in the development of major weapon systems, Indian industry has matured to a stage where they can develop systems on their own. Indian industry has progressed from a ‘build to print’ partner to ‘build to specification’ partner," the statement said.

At present, the DRDO collaborates with 1,800 MSMEs besides defence public sector units, ordnance factories and others.

The DRDO making public the list of components and systems to be manufactured by Indian industry follows the Defence Ministry putting out a list of 101 weapon systems and platforms whose imports will be prohibited starting December this year. The aim is to encourage domestic defence hardware manufacture, reduce dependence on foreign equipment manufacturers and save valuable foreign exchange. India is one of the largest buyers of military hardware consistently figuring in the list of top five countries worldwide.

