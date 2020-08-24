DRDO indentifies list of 108 components that will be designed by Indian industry

The list includes unmanned aerial vehicles, bridges and mine mapping and marking equipment and is expected to “pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat," a statement from the DRDO on Monday said. The Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme was launched in May in a bid to energise Indian industry after a more than two month long lockdown to slow the transmission of covid-19 besides build up domestic supply chains that India could integrate with the global chains.