The flight tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of aerial threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios
Indian Army and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday conducted six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system off the Odisha coast. According to the Ministry of Defence, the flight tests were conducted as part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.
The flight tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of aerial threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high, altitude maneuvering target, low radar signature with receding and crossing target, and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession.
The DRDO said that during these tests, all the mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including the warhead chain.
The uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on a short halt.
These tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launElectro-Optical Tracking Systemscher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars.
The system's performance has been confirmed from the data captured by several Range instruments like Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR.
