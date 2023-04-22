DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful trial of BMD interceptor from naval platform1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 09:01 PM IST
- The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.
New Delhi: DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in Bay of Bengal on April 21.
