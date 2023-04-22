Hello User
DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful trial of BMD interceptor from naval platform

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful trial of BMD interceptor from naval platform

1 min read . 09:01 PM IST Saurav Anand
DRDO and Indian Navy on Friday carried out maiden flight trial of sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off Odisha coast (Twitter/@Defencematrix1)

  • The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.

New Delhi: DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in Bay of Bengal on April 21.

The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.

Prior to this, DRDO has successfully demonstrated land-based BMD system with capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and Industry involved in successful demonstration of ship based Ballistic Missile defence capabilities.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat complimented the teams involved in the design and development of the missile.

He said that nation has achieved self-reliance in developing highly-complex network-centric anti-ballistic missile systems.

