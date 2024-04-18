DRDO successfully test fires Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile from Chandipur off Odisha coast | Watch
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully conducted a test flight of an Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message