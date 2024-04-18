The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully conducted a test flight of an Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation. The missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path., the news agency ANI reported.

The flight of the missile was also monitored by IAF Su-30-Mk-I aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low altitude sea-skimming flight," the Defence Ministry said in a release.

"The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low altitude sea-skimming flight," the Defence Ministry said in a release.

"This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru", the release added.

Congratulating the DRDO for the successful flight-test of the ITCM, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The successful development of indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire DRDO team on successful conduct of the ITCM launch.

The ITCM missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and more reliable performance.

The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on April 14, the Indian Army successfully carried out field trials of indigenously-developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) weapon system, paving the way for its induction into the force's armoury.

The weapon system has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the officials said.

The overall system consisted of the MPATGM, launchers, target acquisition device and a fire control unit.

The weapon system is well-equipped for operation in both day and night.

