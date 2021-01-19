OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance Rakshita for medical aid in remote areas
DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance Rakshita for medical aid in remote areas (By end of the year, Harley-Davidson says it will will have 2,000 bikes on the roads in India. )
DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance Rakshita for medical aid in remote areas (By end of the year, Harley-Davidson says it will will have 2,000 bikes on the roads in India. )

DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance Rakshita for medical aid in remote areas

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 06:20 AM IST PTI

A DRDO laboratory on Monday handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force a bike-based ambulance that has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in congested streets and remote locations, the defence ministry said.

A DRDO laboratory on Monday handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force a bike-based ambulance that has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in congested streets and remote locations, the defence ministry said.

The vehicle named 'Rakshita' has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Police says, 'All the deceased are labourers and they hail from Rajasthan.'

15 labourers killed after truck runs over them near Gujarat's Surat

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
So far, more than 381,000 people have been vaccinated, including over 148,000 on Monday. AP

Post-vaccination deaths not related to jab: health ministry

2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
A hospital Staff member holds a vial of Covishield vaccine

Covishield to be given to Nepal for free, 2mn doses as a gift to Bangladesh

2 min read . 08:12 AM IST
A department of expenditure report said Centre must shut seven such bodies. Mint

Centre considers rationalizing 120 autonomous bodies

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

"It will provide life-saving aid for evacuation of injured patients from low intensity conflict areas. This will be handy in the congested streets and remote locations, where access through ambulances is difficult and time consuming," the defence ministry said in a release.

"The bike can respond to a medical emergency need of patients faster than a four-wheeler due to its functionality and integrated emergency medical support system," it said.

It said Rakshita is fitted with a customised reclining casualty evacuation seat (CES) which can be fitted in and taken out as per requirement.

"The vital parameters of the patient can be monitored on the dashboard mounted LCD. It is also equipped with air splint, medical and oxygen kit for on spot medical care," it added.

PTI MPB SRY

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout