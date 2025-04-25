DRDO lab successfully conducts ground test for long-duration scramjet engine

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully conducted a long-duration Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor ground test for more than 1,000 seconds at the newly built Scramjet Connect Test Facility in Hyderabad.

The ground test for scramjet engine, performed by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory, is part of the hypersonic weapon technology development.

“The ground test conducted is in continuation of earlier test reported for 120 seconds in January 2025. With the today’s successful test, the system will be soon ready for full scale flight worthy combustor testing,” it said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, industry partners and academia for such remarkable achievement.

He stated that “today’s success reflects our strong commitment in realizing critical Hypersonic Weapon Technologies for the nation.”

Air Breathing Engine According to the DRDO, Hypersonic Cruise Missile (HCM) is class of weapons that can “travel more than five times speed of sound (> 6100 Kmph) for long duration and is powered by air breathing engine.”

Air breathing propulsion systems having supersonic combustion plays critical role for long duration cruise conditions. This test validates the design of long duration scramjet combustor as well as test facility.