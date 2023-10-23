DRDO RAC Scientist recruitment 2023 applications open. Check eligibility, last date, other details here
DRDO invites applications for scientist positions through RAC. Deadline: 17 November 2023. Total 51 positions available for scientist roles in DRDO. Apply on rac.gov.in.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited application for scientist positions through the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC). Intersted candidates can apply on the official website rac.gov.in.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message