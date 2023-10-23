The Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) has invited application for scientist positions through the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC). Intersted candidates can apply on the official website rac.gov.in.

The invitation for application has been released to fill up fifty one positions with the DRDO.

Please note the deadline for submitting applications is 17 November 2023. To be eligible for these scientist positions, candidates must hold a first-class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in various disciplines.

DRDO Jobs: Age limit

The maximum age for Scientist 'D,' 'E,' and 'F' positions is 50 years, while for Scientist 'C,' it is 40 years.

How to apply for the DRDO RAC Scientist recruitment 2023

-Go to the official RAC website at rac.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on the "DRDO RAC Scientist Recruitment 2023" link.

-Complete the registration process by entering your registration details.

-Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

-After completing the form, make the necessary application fee payment.

-Click on the submit button and download a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

DRDO Jobs: Application fees

The application fee for male candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories is ₹ 100, which is non-refundable. The fee should be paid online. However, candidates from the SC, ST, Divyang, and Women categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

DRDO Jobs: Eligibility for recruitment to posts

Academic requirements:

Candidates must possess a first-class degree certificate from a recognised University and meet the specified experience criteria as outlined in the "qualifications & experience" section of the official notice.

Weightage for higher qualifications:

Higher qualifications will receive additional weightage based on the following conditions:

Postgraduate qualification in engineering: 2 years of weightage.

Postgraduate degree in medicine (for medical posts only): 3 years of weightage.

Doctorate degree in Science: 3 years of weightage.

Doctorate degree in engineering: 4 years of weightage.

DRDO Jobs: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a final personal interview, the details of which will be provided in a call letter.

Candidates employed in government or government-owned organizations must furnish proof of communication with their employer regarding their application.

The final selection of candidates will be based solely on the merit of their performance in the final personal interview.

Candidates must achieve a minimum of 75% marks in the interview to be considered for selection.

