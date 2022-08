The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on 24 August released Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) 10 notification on its website drdo.gov.in for 1901 vacancies under the posts of Senior Technical Assistant B and Technician-A.

As per the notification, the application process for DRDO CEPTAM recruitment 2022 will begin from September 3, 2022 and the last date for receipt of application forms by e-mail is 26 September 2022. The tentative date of the online interview is 18 October, 2022.

ALSO READ: AP TET 2022: Candidate response sheet released. How to download

Intersted candidates need to pay ₹100 as an application fee. However, women and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates have been exempted to from paying the application fee.

Other details:

Age limit:

Applicants should be 18 to 28 years of age as of September 23. Reserve categories applicants will age relaxations as per the government norms.

Educational Requirements:

a) Senior Technician Assistant B: BSc or Diploma in Engineering or Technology from Computer Science or Allied Subjects, recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

DRDO CEPTAM 10 eligibility requirement Class 10th or equivalent from a recognised Board.