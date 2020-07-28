DRDO's 'Dare to Dream 2.0' challenge: 5 things to know

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched its innovation contest ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ on the 5th death anniversary of former President and noted scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. On Monday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced DRDO's 'Dare to Dream 2.0' contest, a scheme to promote the Indian innovators and startups for innovations in defence and aerospace technologies.

Here is all you need to know about DRDO's ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ contest:

1) The ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ is an open challenge to promote the innovators and startups of the country.

2) The scheme is being launched for emerging technologies to promote the individuals & startups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country after the call of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

3) The winners will be decided after due evaluation by an expert committee.

4) Award money, up to ₹10 lakh for startup and ₹five lakh to individual category, will be given to the winners.

5) Further information will be available on DRDO website soon.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated