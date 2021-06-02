The Defence Research and Development Organisation has set up a 500-bed hospital for covid-19 patients in Uttarakhand, one of the states worst affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

The facility comprises 375 oxygen beds and 125 intensive care beds with ventilators, a statement from the DRDO said.

“With 100 % power backup, it is centrally air conditioned for all weather conditions. It has a pathology laboratory, pharmacy and x-ray within the facility. The hospital will start taking in patients from Thursday," the statement said.

Uttarakhand, Delhi and Punjab are among some of the worst affected states as a deadly second wave of the pandemic started sweeping through the country in April.

A control centre with wireless networks, closed circuit monitors and a helpline number has also been established for proper monitoring and management, it said. Doctors and nursing staff to run the facility have been recruited from the Government Medical College in Haldwani.

The hospital was built in three weeks and is named after the former chief of Army staff General Bipin Chandra Joshi. Mandatory fire safety norms have been ensured with fire detection alarm system, fire hydrants, and fire-fighting equipment.

“In the present covid situation, this covid care centre will be an invaluable asset for the people of Uttarakhand, providing timely essential medical care during the pandemic," the DRDO statement said.

