DRDO successfully flight tests home-grown man-portable anti-tank guided missile
In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire & forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday, said DRDO.
The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.
The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully, DRDO further stated.
