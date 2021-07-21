OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DRDO successfully flight tests home-grown man-portable anti-tank guided missile

In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire & forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday, said DRDO.

The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.

The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully, DRDO further stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout