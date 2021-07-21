DRDO successfully flight tests home-grown man-portable anti-tank guided missile

DRDO successfully flight tests home-grown man-portable anti-tank guided missile1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank
In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire & forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday, said DRDO.
The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.
The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully, DRDO further stated.
"All the mission objectives were met. The missile (Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile) has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics," DRDO sa
The man-portable missile is launched using a tripod is designed for a maximum range of 2.5 km with a launch weight of less than 15 Kg, Control Flight Tests have been successfully carried out and Guided Flight Tests (with IIR Seeker) are planned.
