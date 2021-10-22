Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flighty tested various systems of Abhyas, its high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), on Friday. The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

During the trial, the target was flown from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated flight path at subsonic speed, reported ANI. The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluation of various missile systems.

During the test flight, low altitude flight capability with radio altimeter in loop were demonstrated, the news agency reported. IR flares were ignited from the ground station during the test flight, it further added.

Abhyas is a High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) being developed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) under DRDO. According to information shared by DRDO, it offers a realistic threat scenario for practice of weapon systems. Abhyas is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot, under development at ADE. Abhyas has RCS, visual and IR augmentation systems required for weapon practice.

