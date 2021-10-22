Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DRDO successfully tests Abhyas high-speed expendable aerial target

DRDO successfully tests Abhyas high-speed expendable aerial target

Premium
Flight test of Abhyas, its high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) system. (Photo credit: ANI)
1 min read . 05:47 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

During the trial, the target was flown from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated flight path at subsonic speed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flighty tested various systems of Abhyas, its high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), on Friday. The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flighty tested various systems of Abhyas, its high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), on Friday. The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

During the trial, the target was flown from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated flight path at subsonic speed, reported ANI. The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluation of various missile systems.

During the trial, the target was flown from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated flight path at subsonic speed, reported ANI. The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluation of various missile systems.

During the test flight, low altitude flight capability with radio altimeter in loop were demonstrated, the news agency reported. IR flares were ignited from the ground station during the test flight, it further added.

During the test flight, low altitude flight capability with radio altimeter in loop were demonstrated, the news agency reported. IR flares were ignited from the ground station during the test flight, it further added.

Abhyas is a High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) being developed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) under DRDO. According to information shared by DRDO, it offers a realistic threat scenario for practice of weapon systems. Abhyas is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot, under development at ADE. Abhyas has RCS, visual and IR augmentation systems required for weapon practice.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in ...

Premium

Covid: J&K sets fresh guidelines to regulate pilgri ...

Premium

Queen Elizabeth II back at castle after spending night ...

Premium

Farm unions postpone Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat to Nov ...

Abhyas is a High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) being developed at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) under DRDO. According to information shared by DRDO, it offers a realistic threat scenario for practice of weapon systems. Abhyas is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot, under development at ADE. Abhyas has RCS, visual and IR augmentation systems required for weapon practice.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in ...

Premium

Covid: J&K sets fresh guidelines to regulate pilgri ...

Premium

Queen Elizabeth II back at castle after spending night ...

Premium

Farm unions postpone Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat to Nov ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!