Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully tested the high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), ABHYAS, used for evaluation of various missile systems, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

As per the note released by the Ministry of Defence, ABHYAS is designed and developed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS. The current flight test is carried out as a part of developmental flight trials. Expression of interest for the production of the vehicle has already been floated to Indian industries. This indigenous target aircraft, once developed, will meet the requirements of High-speed Expendable Aerial Targets (HEAT) for the Indian Armed Forces.

"It is powered by a gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at subsonic speed. The target aircraft is equipped with MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control," read the release.

"The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check-out of air vehicle is done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS)," the release added.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO also congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight test of 'ABHYAS' and termed it as a force-multiplier considering its accuracy and effectiveness.

