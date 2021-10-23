DRDO successfully tests high-speed expendable aerial target ABHYAS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS. The current flight test is carried out as a part of developmental flight trials. Expression of interest for the production of the vehicle has already been floated to Indian industries. This indigenous target aircraft, once developed, will meet the requirements of High-speed Expendable Aerial Targets (HEAT) for the Indian Armed Forces.

