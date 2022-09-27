DRDO successfully tests very short range air defence system. Watch video

DRDO successfully tests very short range air defence system. Watch video2 min read . 06:20 PM IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully tested the two flights of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), from a ground-based portable launcher from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.
VSHORADS is an indigenously designed and developed Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.
VSHORADS incorporates a number of novel technologies, including a miniaturized Reaction Control System and integrated avionics, which have been successfully tested. The missile is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor and is intended to counter low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges.
The missile's design, including the launcher, has been highly optimized for portability. Both flight tests completely met the mission objectives.
Very Short Range Air Defence Missiles are critical for defending any major city or strategically important location. The Indian Army's current stock, such as the Air Defence Guns L-70 and ZU-23, is over four decades old and thus completely obsolete.
Air Defense Missiles, such as the SA-2, have also lost relevance in the face of modern fighters outfitted with cutting-edge defensive systems. In addition, the armed forces' radar network is not modern enough to aid and guide air defense missiles as they engage incoming enemy fighters or helicopters.
Defense manufacturer Saab to set up a new facility in India, make a weapons system
Saab, a Swedish defense products company, will establish a facility in India to manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system, a top executive announced on Tuesday, as the company looks toward expanding its footprint.
Senior Vice President Gorgen Johansson told reporters at a news conference that the facility will begin production in 2024. He declined to comment on the amount of money that the company is likely to invest in the facility.
Senior Vice President Gorgen Johansson told reporters at a news conference that the facility will begin production in 2024. He declined to comment on the amount of money that the company is likely to invest in the facility.