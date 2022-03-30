BALASORE : Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday informed that India had tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles (MRSAMs) off the Odisha coast.

The tests were successful, the sources said.

The MRSAMs were test fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near Balasore before noon. The missiles were tested against high-speed aerial targets at two different ranges.

The missile was test-fired twice on 27 March, Sunday as well. “MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit," DRDO had tweeted.

MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Ra5yfHaHo1 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 27, 2022

This missile has been jointly developed by the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries. The Army weapon comprises a mobile launcher system and a multi-function radar. It was first tested in December 2020.

The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.

