DRDO to name its Covid hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID -19 Hospital in Delhi after the Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash last month.

"In honour of Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley Clash on June 15, DRDO has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital, Delhi after them," said Sanjeev Joshi who is the Technology Advisor to DRDO Chairman.

The centre is ready and is expected to be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

The centre with 1,000 beds will also have specialised intensive care unit beds and will be fully air-conditioned.

The ICU and Ventilator Ward in the hospital has been named as Col B Santosh Babu Ward.

Meanwhile, Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre has been erected at the premises of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area, located near the Delhi-Haryana border, has the capacity to house and treat 10,000 coronavirus patients at the same time.

More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, are managing operations at the hospital.

The development comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modivisited Leh in Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

