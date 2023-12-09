DRDO to pause missile testing in Odisha to save Olive ridley turtles
In view of the nesting season of Olive ridley turtles, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will pause missile testing off the Odisha coast between February and March
Ahead of the beginning of the mass nesting season of endangered olive ridley sea turtles, the state government has urged the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to pause missile testing off the Odisha coast in February and March.
