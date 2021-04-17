Subscribe
Home >News >India >DRDO to reopen medical facility near Delhi airport to treat COVID-19 patients

DRDO to reopen medical facility near Delhi airport to treat COVID-19 patients

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST PTI

  • They said the facility is expected to be made operational with 250 beds by Monday
  • The number of beds will be increased to 500 within a few days of its reopening

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to reopen a medical facility near the Delhi airport to treat COVID-19 patients, officials said on Saturday.

They said the facility is expected to be made operational with 250 beds by Monday.

The number of beds will be increased to 500 within a few days of its reopening.

The officials said all the beds will have oxygen cylinders and the facility will have adequate number of ventilators and all required medical infrastructure.

The national capital has been reeling under a massive spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

The city recorded over 24,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike till date. PTI MPB SMN SMN

