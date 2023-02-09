DRDO to showcase a variety of indigenously-developed technologies & systems during Aero India 2023
The DRDO will display a wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies. It will provide numerous exhibits, flight displays and seminars, besides displaying its flagship products at the India Pavilion, defence ministry said
NEW DELHI : With an endeavour to integrate various stakeholders of defence R&D ecosystem in the country, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has planned an enriching experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems during the 14th Aero India, which will be held in Bengaluru between 13-17 February 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×