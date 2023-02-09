DRDO to showcase a variety of indigenously-developed technologies & systems during Aero India 2023

NEW DELHI : With an endeavour to integrate various stakeholders of defence R&D ecosystem in the country, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has planned an enriching experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems during the 14th Aero India, which will be held in Bengaluru between 13-17 February 2023.

“The DRDO will display a wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies. It will provide numerous exhibits, flight displays and seminars, besides displaying its flagship products at the India Pavilion," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

This will include display of products on Aeronautical Systems, Missiles, Armaments, Electronics, Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems, Soldier Support Technologies, Life-sciences, Naval & Material Science amongst others.

The display will showcase the recent advancements made by DRDO in furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The DRDO Pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones namely Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, Parachute & Drop Systems, Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems, Materials, Land Systems & Munitions, Life Support Services, and Industry & Academia Outreach.

The flagship products in each of 12 Zones are: AMCA, LCA Tejas Mk2, TEDBF, ARCHER, TAPAS UAV, Abhyas, Autonomous Stealth Wing Flying Test Bed from the Combat Aircraft & UAVs Zone; Akash, Astra, QRSAM, Helina, Nag, Pralay from the Missiles & Strategic Systems Zone; FACECU, Gearbox module, Kaveri Dry Engine Prototype, Small Turbo Fan Engine from the Engine & Propulsion Zone; AEW&C-NETRA, AEW&C- MkII, MMMA Aircraft, IFF, AAAU Model from the Airborne Surveillance Systems Zone; TWIR, BFSR-SR, Bharani, Ashlesha, AATRU, ASPJ Pod, LEOP from the Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communications Systems Zone; Military Combat Parachute System, Brake Parachute, P-16 Heavy Drop System from the Parachute & Drop Systems Zone; Airborne Sonar with Helicopter Model, Air launched Directional Sonobuoy from the Naval Systems Zone; DDCA, INDIGIS, Air Warfare Simulation System, QRNG from Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems Zone; FSAPDS, Titanium Alloys from the Materials zone; ASREM, Surveillance ROV, SUMITRA from Land Systems & Munitions Zone; Integrated Life Support System, Helicopter Oxygen System from the Life Support Services Zone and Wankel Rotary Engine, Jet Fuel Starter, Radio Altimeter from the Industry & Academia Outreach Zone.

The India Pavilion will exhibit five DRDO products.

The exhibits are AEWC&C Mk-II, AMCA, LCA Tejas Mk2, TEDBF and Archer (Image intelligence with Weapon Payloads).