DRDO to showcase a variety of indigenously-developed technologies & systems during Aero India 2023

The flagship products in each of 12 Zones are: AMCA, LCA Tejas Mk2, TEDBF, ARCHER, TAPAS UAV, Abhyas, Autonomous Stealth Wing Flying Test Bed from the Combat Aircraft & UAVs Zone; Akash, Astra, QRSAM, Helina, Nag, Pralay from the Missiles & Strategic Systems Zone; FACECU, Gearbox module, Kaveri Dry Engine Prototype, Small Turbo Fan Engine from the Engine & Propulsion Zone; AEW&C-NETRA, AEW&C- MkII, MMMA Aircraft, IFF, AAAU Model from the Airborne Surveillance Systems Zone; TWIR, BFSR-SR, Bharani, Ashlesha, AATRU, ASPJ Pod, LEOP from the Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communications Systems Zone; Military Combat Parachute System, Brake Parachute, P-16 Heavy Drop System from the Parachute & Drop Systems Zone; Airborne Sonar with Helicopter Model, Air launched Directional Sonobuoy from the Naval Systems Zone; DDCA, INDIGIS, Air Warfare Simulation System, QRNG from Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems Zone; FSAPDS, Titanium Alloys from the Materials zone; ASREM, Surveillance ROV, SUMITRA from Land Systems & Munitions Zone; Integrated Life Support System, Helicopter Oxygen System from the Life Support Services Zone and Wankel Rotary Engine, Jet Fuel Starter, Radio Altimeter from the Industry & Academia Outreach Zone.

