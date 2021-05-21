NEW DELHI: The Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a unit under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an antibody detection-based kit “DIPCOVAN", for sero-surveillance, a statement from DRDO said Friday.

The kit can detect both a spike as well as the presence of nucleocapsid (S&N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2 virus with a high sensitivity of 97% and specificity of 99%, the statement said.

The kit has been developed in association with Vanguard Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, a development and manufacturing diagnostics company based at New Delhi.

“DIPCOVAN is intended for the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies in human serum or plasma, targeting SARS-CoV-2 related antigens. It offers a significantly faster turn-around-time as it requires just 75 minutes to conduct the test without any cross reactivity with other diseases. The kit has a shelf life of 18 months," the statement said.

It is “very useful for understanding covid-19 epidemiology and assessing an individual's previous SARS‐CoV‐2 exposure," it added.

Industry partner Vanguard Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd will commercially launch the product during the first week of June. Readily available stock at the time of launch will be 100 kits (approximately 10,000 tests) with a production capacity of 500 kits per month later. The cost of a single test is expected to be about ₹75.

The kit was extensively validated on more than 1000 patient samples at various covid-19 designated hospitals in Delhi. Three batches of the product were validated during last one year. The antibody detection kit was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research in April this year. In May 2021, the product received the regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to be manufactured for sale and distribution.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.