DRDO unit develops antibody detection-based kit 'Dipcovan'

The kit was extensively validated on more than 1000 patient samples at various covid-19 designated hospitals in Delhi. Three batches of the product were validated during last one year. The antibody detection kit was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research in April this year. In May 2021, the product received the regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to be manufactured for sale and distribution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}