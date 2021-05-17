DRDO's anti-COVID drug 2-DG to be available at all hospitals from June

The anti-COVID drug 2-DG developed by DRDO will be made available to all the hospitals across the country from the first week of June, said DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy, as quoted by news agency ANI. The first batch of the drug which was launched today will currently be available at AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and other places in need.

Reddy noted, "The first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG will be used in a limited manner. It will be used in AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and any other places where the need arises. From June onwards it will be made available to all hospitals."

He also said, "The production is underway and the second batch of the drug will come around last week of May. The regular production will take place from June onwards commencing from the first week."

He further mentioned, "In the second batch, the production span will be increased and from the first week of June it will be made available to all hospitals and other medical facilities in the country."

"This is because the production time and the cycle of this is about a month. After approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) the industry is working really hard but it will take a month to reach the normal production capacity," explained the DRDO chief.t

How the vaccine works?

Explaining how the vaccine works, Reddy said, "It works directly on the cells infected with COVID and gets absorbed in them. It then stops the virus from multiplying and moving to other healthy cells. It also works on the immune sysytem of the patient so that the person can recover speedily."

Ihe person needs to take the vaccine twice a day for around five to seven days. It also depends upon the person's weight and doctor's prescription, he added.

"Firstly, today the 2-DG drug which has been developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and approved by DCGI, it's first batch has ben released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today and our Health Minister has handed it over to AIIMS and DGAFMS," said the DRDO chief.

Rajnath Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan releases anti-COVD drug

The drug was released on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for preparedness against the pandemic, DRDO took the initiative of developing an anti-COVID therapeutic application of 2-DG.

In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and found that this molecule works effectively against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits viral growth.

The 2-DG drug comes in powder form in the sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

(With inputs from agencies)

