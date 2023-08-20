comScore
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said there was no collateral damage from crash of Tapas unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Karnataka Sunday morning.

“TAPAS UAV was undergoing an experimental flight trial today morning from ATR Challakere, Karnataka. During the flight, a technical snag was encountered and the UAV crashed in a nearby farmland. The technical reason is being investigated and there is no collateral damage," DRDO posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Tapas unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in agriculture fields near a village in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Sunday morning, officials had said.

Visuals from the site showed that the damaged UAV and its equipment side lay scattered on the field.

An inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash, Defence officials said

Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 or Tapas BH-201 is a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle that used to be previously referred to as Rustom-II. 

Formerly known as the Rustom-2, the drone has a 20.6-meter wingspan and a maximum speed of 225 kmph. It can cover a range of 250+ km using the C Band frequency data link developed by Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL) at DRDO, and 1000+ km via SATCOM using the Kᵤ Band frequency and GAGAN system.

TAPAS BH 201 is being developed in India by Aeronautical Development Establishment. The medium-altitude, long-endurance drone has an impressive flight endurance of several hours and successfully completed its maiden flight in November 2016.

The TAPAS BH 201 drone has the capability to fly autonomously or via remote control, allowing for pre-programmed flight plans and operational use in daylight or darkness. Its compact, lightweight design makes it easily transportable and deployable to remote locations, while its real-time data collection and transmission provide valuable intelligence for decision-making. With a range of over 18 hours and altitude capabilities of up to 28,000 feet, the TAPAS BH 201 has already completed more than 180 flights and will be live-streaming aerial and static displays at Aero India 2023.

 

 

 

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 07:01 PM IST
