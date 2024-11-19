Dream11 Launches 'Guru Home' to Empower 50,000 Creators by 2028; Boosts India's Online Sports Engagement

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream11, the world's largest fantasy sports platform with over 220 million users, today announced the launch of Guru Home, the first-of-its-kind feature focussed on providing users with insights on team formulation strategies from seasoned 'Gurus' across a range of sports. In support of India's creator economy, particularly in Tier III and IV cities, Dream11 aims to on-board over 50,000 creators by 2028, with a focus on building communities with deep sports expertise and fueling fan engagement. This feature not only provides authentic content and insights to improve team formulation strategies but also offers Gurus a valuable platform to showcase their expertise and build a sustainable source of income. At the same time, it will give sports fans unprecedented access to verified experts thereby reinforcing user trust, safety, and transparency. Rahul Mirchandani, Chief Product Officer at Dream Sports, commented, "At Dream11, our user-first approach drives innovation and we're excited to launch Guru Home in response to the growing demand for formalizing the creator economy in sports to enhance fan engagement. With India rapidly emerging as a global leader in the creator economy, this initiative not only enriches the fantasy sports experience but also empowers creators, providing them with economic opportunities. Guided by our vision to Make Sports Better, we're committed to fostering a culture of passion and learning in sports." Leveraging best-in-class technology, Dream11 has designed Guru Home as a seamless, personalised, and dynamic hub for sports experts to share their knowledge. The feature is now live and available to all users on the Dream11 app. About Dream11: Dream11 is the world's largest fantasy sports platform with over 220 million users playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, volleyball, handball, rugby, futsal, American football & baseball, on it. Dream11 is the flagship brand of Dream Sports, India's leading Sports Technology company and has partnerships with several national & international sports bodies and cricketers. For more information: www.dream11.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560476/Dream11_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

