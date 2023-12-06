News
Dream11 parent prepares war chest as it pivots M&A strategy
Summary
- The company has been looking for large acquisitions since it pivoted its strategy over the past two months from minority transactions 'significant minority' or full-control deals.
Sporta Techologies Pvt Ltd, which operates the sports platforms Dream Sports and Dream11, will fund potential acquisitions of $50 million to $100 million through internal accruals and could raise equity as well, cofounder Harsh Jain said in an interview.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more