Dream11 parent prepares war chest as it pivots M&A strategy

“It depends on the asset. We have we have a fairly strong treasury. While our revenue for the RMG (real money gaming) industry after [the GST hike] is going to be hit by maybe about 30% and EBITDA is going to be hit by 60%, we still have a bit coming in. We don't need debt to fund our current business, so we will still be able to go out and continue investing in new businesses," Jain added.