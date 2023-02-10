Airport services provider Dreamfolks is looking to expand its network in the Middle East and Southeast Asia in the next financial year, chairperson and managing director Liberatha Kallat said.

“We are looking at adding more bank clients in Middle East and Southeast Asia," Kallat said in an interview.

Dreamfolks provides technology to verify whether a credit or debit card owner is eligible for a free access at a lounge, spa, restaurant, or other establishment at an airport. It also checks for authenticity of the credit or debit card when it is used to enable a free access to any service provided at an airport.

While the company currently garners majority of its revenue from the technology solutions provided at 27 airports in India, it is optimistic of increasing the revenue share from its end-to-end service umbrella such as ‘Meet and Assist’ and airport transfers.

“It is more of lounges only right now in terms of contribution to revenue; other services have just started contributing. ‘Meet and Assist’, airport transfers are something that we see great potential in the coming years," Kallat said.

Kallat said the company is optimistic about sustaining profitability going forward on the back of rising demand for air travel in India, government thrust on airport infrastructure, and rising credit card penetration. Currently, the company operates over 1,400 touchpoints in over 120 countries.

“With more airports under public-private partnership, growing number of airlines and air passengers, and credit card penetration is also increasing, that is directly proportional to our business, we see that yes, it will be of great potential to our business as well," Kallat said.

Dreamfolks’ clients include Rupay, Mastercard, Diners Club, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, AirAsia and IndiGo.

Dreamfolks also forayed into the railways sector in 2022 and currently provides lounge access at 10 railway stations. It has also recently started self check-in kiosks at major Indian airports and golf services as a premium segment offerings to its clients.

As per a Frost and Sullivan report, the tally of airport lounges in India is set to grow to 150 by 2030. Also, credit card penetration, currently at about 3%, is expected to rise on the back of rising incomes, favourable demographics, digital penetration, and improving living standards.