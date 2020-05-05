Dreary Ramzan in Hyderabad hits workers hard due to covid-19 lockdown

A little after 10 a.m, in the by-lanes of Aman Nagar in Hyderabad’s old city, children are playing while parents sit outside their homes, bored out of their wits. Mohd. Jawed, a 38-year-old artisan, at this time of the year would have been at work, that almost doubles in the month of Ramzan.

But this year, thanks to the ongoing lockdown, Jawed, who has been out of work since then, will be glad if he even finds work once the lockdown is lifted.

“I embroider designs on clothes at a workshop and used to earn about Rs.800 a day. I’d be generally working for 12 hours or more a day during Ramzan specially, when we get more work," he said.

Since 23 March, thousands of workers like Jawed, who pin their hopes of earning a little extra in Ramzan, have not only lost their livelihood due to covid-19, but have also been stripped of their dignity, as they now have to rely on government handouts or donations by good samaritans.

Hyderabad’s old city during the month-long Ramzan is a big economic engine, as several businesses are open till late at night, while eateries are open till dawn.

Eid follows Ramzan and Hyderabad’s old city, in particular, bustles with activity throughout the holy month, with businesses bringing in more money as well.

Like Jawed, whose income almost doubles to even Rs.1500 sometimes in Ramzan, Mohd. Ghouse (27), has been losing out on his income of Rs.700 to Rs. 1500 that he usually earns a day in Ramzan.

“I don’t have a single rupee with me right now. In fact, we have not received any help from the state government as well so far," Ghouse lamented. His wife, who did not want to be identified, chipped in saying that families in their area of Aman Nagar received some ration from non-governmental organizations (NGO) few weeks ago. “That’s all," she adds.

The lockdown has also been particularly harsh for women, who have to run their households and also stand in queues outside fair price shops to collect subsidized rice and other essential commodities. In a bid to held the poor, the Telangana government last month announced that nearly 89 lakh white ration card holders will get12 kilos of rice and Rs.1500 (per persons) cash, while migrants workers are getting Rs.500 along with 12 kilos of rice per person.

But rice alone doesn’t suffice, said many people. “Some people got Rs.500 (workers), while ration card holders got money from the government. However, there are some like me who don’t have ration cards and used to rely solely on incomes men in our homes earned," pointed out Shehnaz begum, a resident of Talab Katta in the old city.

Syed Hafeez, who also lives in Aman Nagar, is in an even worse situation. A migrant worker from Maharashtra’s Nasik, he had come to Hyderabad to find work and has been stranded since 23 March. Adding to the joblessness is his rent for April which is due. “I came here to find some work, but am not stuck. I hope the government sends us back," he said.

In the current scenario, everyone has taken a hit, including businesses which hire temporary workers at eateries especially in Ramzan to meet the rush. Umar Aziz, owner of the famous Nayab Hotel in Hyderabad, said that it will be difficult for businesses in general to run post the lockdown. “I have about 20 workers, many who are migrants. Some of them prefer staying back here, while those whose families are in other states want to go back," he informed.

Aziz pointed out that big hotel chains, which have many employees, hire additional employees in Ramzan, which goes as high as 700. “Many of the temporary workers are friends or cousins of full-time employees, who come to Hyderabad to make some money during this time," he added. The lockdown in Telangana is already in place till 7 May, and it is expected to be extended as Hyderabad and its surroundings are most affected by covid-19.

