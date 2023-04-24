Dressed in 'Mundu', PM Modi holds roadshow in Kerala2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:30 PM IST
- PM Modi, clad in the customary dress of Kerala comprising a kasavu mundu, a shawl, and a kurta, commenced the procession on foot and gestured to the individuals on either side of the thoroughfare.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in Kochi, district of Kerala on Monday, with thousands of supporters lining up on both sides with flowers welcoming the leader. PM Modi, clad in the customary dress of Kerala comprising a kasavu mundu, a shawl, and a kurta, commenced the procession on foot and gestured to the individuals on either side of the thoroughfare.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×