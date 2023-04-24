Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in Kochi, district of Kerala on Monday, with thousands of supporters lining up on both sides with flowers welcoming the leader. PM Modi, clad in the customary dress of Kerala comprising a kasavu mundu, a shawl, and a kurta, commenced the procession on foot and gestured to the individuals on either side of the thoroughfare.

Kerala welcomes PM Modi with flowers and affection! pic.twitter.com/utZAMH4lcX — BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2023

PM Modi landed at INS Garuda naval air station around 5:00 PM and is slated to interact with the youth as part of the 'Yuvam 2023' programme.

"Today everyone is saying that the 21st century is India's. India is a country that has an abundant store of youth power. Earlier the thinking was that nothing can change in this country but now the thinking is that this country can change the entire world..," PM Modi said at Yuvam Conclave in Kochi.

Inaugurate projects worth 3200 crores:

During his visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate various initiatives valued at over ₹3200 crore, while also laying the foundation stone for some of them.

On Tuesday at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, he will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, which will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

He will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations.

PM Modi is scheduled to launch the Kochi Water Metro project, which is a unique initiative that links ten islands surrounding Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats. This project has been designed to provide seamless connectivity between these islands and the city. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. This park is a crucial research facility that has been conceptualized to facilitate the development of digital products and services through collaborative efforts between industry and business units, as well as academia. Its aim is to support the growth and advancement of digital technologies in the region.