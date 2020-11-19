DRI busts drugs racket, arrests four including two women

Four persons, including two Indian women and two African nationals, were arrested this week by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with cocaine smuggling, busting a drug cartel with operations in Mumbai, said an official.

In the operation, held over the last three days, DRI also seized over 500 grams of cocaine concealed in a steam press iron couriered from Trinidad & Tobago to Mumbai, the official said requesting anonymity.

A detailed plan to nab those involved was laid when the agency got a tip-off and a woman who turned up to take the delivery of the consignment was apprehended on Tuesday, the official said.

The woman was questioned and later taken to a delivery location in Navi Mumbai, where two African nationals were also apprehended. While one of them was held while attempting to take the parcel from the woman, his accomplice who fled in an autorickshaw was nabbed after a chase, the official said. Subsequently, another Indian woman involved in the cartel was held on Wednesday morning from Udaipur with help from local police, the official said.

Investigation has shown that the drug syndicate had cleared multiple consignments of cocaine in the past, totalling over 3.3 kg since August, having a market value of over Rs20 crore, the official said.

Various consignments of heroine, cannabis, poppy straw and hashish, as well as sandalwood and gold, were seized by DRI in recent weeks from various airports, railway stations and other places, data available with the agency showed. In October alone, the agency had seized gold consignments in ten separate operations.

