DRI busts gold smuggling racket

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has bust a gold smuggling racket and seized over 83 kgs of gold bars from eight passengers who arrived at the New Delhi railway station on Friday, said an official statement.

The gang of eight carrying 504 gold bars of 99.9% purity have been arrested and have been remanded to judicial custody. These smuggled gold bars were of foreign origin, according to the Delhi zonal unit of DRI which ran the anti-smuggling operation.

The gang of eight carrying 504 gold bars of 99.9% purity have been arrested and have been remanded to judicial custody. These smuggled gold bars were of foreign origin, according to the Delhi zonal unit of DRI which ran the anti-smuggling operation.

These were being smuggled into the country from Myanmar through the international land border at Moreh in Manipur. The gang arrived in the capital by the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Friday afternoon.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence gathered over many months. “The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests worn by these passengers. The carriers of the smuggled gold were found to be travelling on fake identity (Aadhaar card)," said the statement.

The smuggling syndicate which operated from Guwahati in Assam was attempting to dispose of the contraband in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai which have thriving markets for the precious metal and jewellery, said DRI.

The smuggling syndicate lured and recruited poor and needy individuals from various parts of the country to act as carriers. The smugglers used air, land and rail routes to locally transport the smuggled gold, said DRI. Further investigation is on, said DRI.

