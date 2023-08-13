DRI busts leopard skin trade in Srinagar1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Eight people were arrested and four leopard skins were seized in the operation, the agency said
New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized four leopard skins in an operation against gangs involved in the wildlife trade in Srinagar, according to an official statement. The DRI said that an operation was launched based on specific intelligence that a few gangs in Srinagar were seeking prospective buyers for leopard skins. DRI officers then posed as buyers.