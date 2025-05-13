DRI detects over ₹25 crore duty evasion by luxury car importers; one arrested

DRI has arrested one of the biggest importers involved in this commercial fraud, based in Hyderabad, who has imported 8 such high-end luxury cars involving customs duty evasion of more than 7 crore.

Published13 May 2025, 10:56 PM IST
A customer counts Indian 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected customs duty evasion of over 25 crore by way of undervaluation by luxury car importers, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

As per DRI, high-end Luxury Cars were being imported by resorting to undervaluation to the extent of 50 per cent by mis-declaring the import value at the Indian ports to evade the applicable Customs Duties.

These luxury cars would first be transported to Dubai/Sri Lanka from the USA/Japan, for the purpose of conversion from left to right-hand drive (RHD) and other modifications, before being imported into India by mis-declaring the import value by using fabricated documents.

"In the investigation, it was ascertained that more than 30 Luxury Cars, viz models like Hummer EV, Cadillac Escalade, Rolls-Royce, Lexus, Toyota Land Cruiser & Lincoln Navigator, have been imported by using the above modus operandi. The importers involved are based in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore & Delhi with estimated duty evasion of more than 25 crores," the ministry said.

DRI has arrested one of the biggest importers involved in this commercial fraud, based in Hyderabad, who has imported 8 such high-end luxury cars involving customs duty evasion of more than 7 crore.

Other importers and actual users of the imported cars on whose behalf these cars were imported are under the scanner of DRI, the ministry added.

