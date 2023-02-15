DRI nabs passenger for ‘smuggling’ 11.94 Kg heroin worth Rs84 crore
- The accused were travelling from Harare to Mumbai
NEW DELHI : The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday nabbed an Indian national for allegedly smuggling 11.94 Kg of heroin worth ₹84 crore. The accused were travelling from Harare to Mumbai.
